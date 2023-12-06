Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Department of Earth Sciences, Karakoram International University (KIU) embarked on a visionary journey, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah, to uncover riverside placer gold deposits, transforming socio-economic landscapes in Gilgit-Baltistan through innovative exploration and cutting-edge extraction methods.

The Department has successfully secured a research project under the auspices of the Higher education Commission (HEC) to investigate placer gold deposits along the riverside in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The University's spokesman told on Wednesday that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, ceremonially inaugurated the project. The Primary aim of the initiative is to prospect gold deposits along the riverside, with the objective of ameliorating the socio-economic conditions of the inhabitants in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, the project seeks to employ traditional methodologies for gold extraction, thereby augmenting economic opportunities for the local populace. Concurrently, the team is engrossed in the development of cutting-edge machinery and providing corresponding training for its operation, leveraging contemporary scientific approaches to ensure the efficacy of gold extraction.

It is imperative to underscore that, under the visionary leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, the team within the Department of Earth Sciences at KIU, led by Dr. Javaid Qureshi, is diligently devoted to enhancing the economic prospects of the denizens in Gilgit-Baltistan through the exploration of streamlined methodologies for gold discovery."