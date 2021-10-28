KP CM inaugurates several uplift projects at Torghar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated multiple development projects in district Torghar and also addressed a public gathering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated multiple development projects in district Torghar and also addressed a public gathering.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 building to be completed at a cost of Rs 60 million. He also performed groundbreaking of 9 km long Goryard to Danda Japeet road and 11 km long Shagai to Kalish road which would be completed at a cost of Rs.185 million.

Similarly, he inaugurated a project to supply electricity to the Mada Khel area of district TOR Ghar. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs 120 million. The chief minister also visited the martyr's monument in Police Line Jadba and laid a wreath at the monument.

During his visit, the chief minister also condoled with the bereaved families of the Jatka incident in which 12 precious lives were lost.

Later, addressing the public gathering at Torghar, Mahmood Khan announced a number of development projects for the district.

He announced a special developmental package worth Rs 300 million for the construction of approach roads, water supply schemes and other development projects in the area.

He assured for immediate operationalization of NADRA and passport offices at Torghar and directed the deputy commissioner to present details of all the crucial issues of the district so that they could be resolved as soon as possible.

He said that all the problems of district Torghar would be resolved on priority. "Incumbent provincial government believes in the uniform development in the province," he said and added that a District Development Plan worth Rs.62 billion had been introduced for the sustainable development of backward districts.

The chief minister said that each and every penny was being spent on the welfare of the public adding that merit and transparency was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and manifesto of the party as well which would be implemented at all cost.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects across the province. He added that due to misplanning of development sectors in the past, the country was facing a difficult situation and huge economic problems; however he said that PM Imran Khan was striving hard to bring the country out of this difficult situation and to give maximum relief to vulnerable segments of the society.

He said that the incumbent government had launched Ehsas Program for the purpose under which multiple initiatives have been taken like Ehsas Panagah, Ehsas Lunger Khana, Ehsas Amadan, Ehsas Cash Emergency and other people friendly programs.

In order to provide free treatment facilities to people, the provincial government had launched the Sehat Card Plus scheme which was undoubtedly a flagship project of the provincial government.

Similarly, Kissan Card had been launched to provide financial assistance to the farmers of the province under which manures, pesticides and other essential items were available on concessional rates. Besides, work on the Ration Card Project was also in progress to provide financial assistance to deserving households of the province through which free ration would be provided to poor families on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, he said that education cards would soon be introduced for the financial assistance of intelligent and deserving students of the province.

He said that prime minister was working for the better future of the nation adding that previous rulers had plunged the country into a quagmire of external debts whereas Imran Khan was striving hard to bring the country out of this quagmire.

Mahmood Khan said that purpose of the visit of Tor Ghar was to condole with the affected families of Jadba and Jatka incidents.

Awami National Party MPA Laeeq Muhammad Khan also addressed on the occasion and acknowledged the record development works of the government adding that whenever he took the issue of Torghar to the chief minister, he resolved it on priority basis and never disappointed him.

He said that the CM Mahmood Khan has taken a number of initiatives for the development of Torghar district which would be remembered forever by the people of Tor Ghar.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ahmad Hussain Shah, MNA Salih Muhammad, MPAs Fareed Salauhuddin, Mufti Obaidullah and others also addressed the public gathering.