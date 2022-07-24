KP Govt implements solar tube-well project: Ishaq Khattak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehsil Council Nowshera, Ishaq Khattak Sunsay said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing installation of solar tube-wells at 80 percent subsidized rates through Directorate of Agriculture Engineering (KPDAE) which were irrigating more than 72,000 acres of land.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a solar tube-well in Manki Sharif.

He said that more than 49 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dependent on rainfed (Barrani) areas, lacking access to water for crop and livestock production, he said.

In these circumstances, Ishaq Khattak said that KPDAE has formulated solar tube-well project to remove bottlenecks and developed barani areas by increasing water storage and conservation which would help improve access to inputs and markets.

He hoped that the step would facilitate farmers and to bring the rural areas of the province at par with developed agriculture land.