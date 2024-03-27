Levis Official Killed, 3 Injured In Pishin Operation Against Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An official of the Levis officials was killed and three other personnel suffered critical injuries on Wednesday after the terrorists opened fire at the raiding party of Forces in Pishin district of Balochistan.
“Levis Force Risaldar Hameedullah died instantly while three other personnel of the Levis Force received bullet shots during an operation carried out against the terrorists at Kili Manzari of Pishin district’s Harmazai Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Juma Dad Mandokhail said.
The operation was launched, on a tip-off against Dad Mohammad who along with other accomplices was hiding in a house near Inayatullah Khan Pump.
Instead, of surrendering to the Law enforcement agencies, the terrorists opened fire at them.
As a result, Levy Risaldar died on the spot and three personnel suffered bullet shots.
The official sources said, the terrorists left their black colour saloon car and ran away towards Killa Abdullah District.
Soon after the incident, more contingent of LEAs were called to launch a combing operation against the fleeing terrorists. The area has been cordoned off.
“Five facilitators and ten suspects have been arrested so far,” DC said while giving the details of the ensuing operation. The three injured Levies personnel have been shifted to the Trauma Centre.
“The injured are being provided the best health facilities at the Trauma Center Quetta, Managing Director TCQ Arbab Kamran said.
