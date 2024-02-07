Man Committed Suicide In Hazro
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM
A man committed suicide after shooting and injuring a woman over some family dispute in Awanabad area in the limits of Hazro Police station on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said
Police while quoting eye witnesses said that Umair came to house of Waseem and shot his 35 years old wife Kaneez Bibi with his pistol.
Assuming that he had killed the lady, he shot himself in the head and died on the spot.
The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. The body of the deceased was handed over for burial after autopsy.
Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
