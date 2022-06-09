Man dies in road accident

A young man lost his life in an accident when his motorbike hit an excavator pulling out solid waste from Wadhu Wah near Rani Bagh here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man lost his life in an accident when his motorbike hit an excavator pulling out solid waste from Wadhu Wah near Rani Bagh here on Thursday.

The SHO GOR police station Akhtar Hussain Katpar informed that 35 years old Abdul Wahab Memon struck his motorbike in the excavator.

He told that the deceased was a resident of Memon Society near Poly technical college in Qasimabad.

According to him, Memon's father Dr Muhammad Hanif Memon had refused to initiate a police case of the incident.

The SHO said the police have written a letter to the Local Government Department seeking information about the private contractor who was cleaning the drain.