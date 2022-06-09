UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Man dies in road accident

A young man lost his life in an accident when his motorbike hit an excavator pulling out solid waste from Wadhu Wah near Rani Bagh here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man lost his life in an accident when his motorbike hit an excavator pulling out solid waste from Wadhu Wah near Rani Bagh here on Thursday.

The SHO GOR police station Akhtar Hussain Katpar informed that 35 years old Abdul Wahab Memon struck his motorbike in the excavator.

He told that the deceased was a resident of Memon Society near Poly technical college in Qasimabad.

According to him, Memon's father Dr Muhammad Hanif Memon had refused to initiate a police case of the incident.

The SHO said the police have written a letter to the Local Government Department seeking information about the private contractor who was cleaning the drain.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Young Man Qasimabad Bagh From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next gener ..

Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next general elections

3 minutes ago
 A green industrial revolution is underway in Swede ..

A green industrial revolution is underway in Sweden: Ambassador

47 seconds ago
 Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochist ..

Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochistan: Chief Secretary

50 seconds ago
 DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

52 seconds ago
 Trade & Investment Officers' delegation visits PHM ..

Trade & Investment Officers' delegation visits PHMA

53 seconds ago
 Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22, the real GDP ..

Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22, the real GDP posted a growth of 5.97 percen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.