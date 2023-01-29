Man held involved in aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a suspect for aerial firing here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from his possession.

The arrested suspect, Hassan Mehmood had reportedly resorted to aerial firing, filmed it and uploaded the footage on social media.

Police took notice of the video online and arrested the suspect, recovering the weapon from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police has registered case against accused and police said that they were investigating the matter further.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in displaying arms, and illegal weapons. No one would be allowed to take law into hands, he added.