Man Held With 100 Kites In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:35 PM

Man held with 100 kites in sargodha

The police on Tuesday claimed arrested a kite seller and recovered 100 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed arrested a kite seller and recovered 100 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Cantt police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and caught a kite seller Adeel Iqbal. Police team confiscated 100 kites, string rolls etc and registered case against him under Kite-flying act.

