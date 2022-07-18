Man killed in dacoity bid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a dacoity bid after he offered resistance in Farooqa police limits, here on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Zafer, resident of Bhurani village (45) years, was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop here at Sillanwali.

When he reached near Burana Road, five well-equipped outlaws intercepted him, made him hostage at gunpoint and deprived him from motorcycle, cash and some other valuables.

On seeing resistance from the victim, dacoits opened fire at him and ran away.

Muhammad Zafer died on-the-spot, and his body was shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.