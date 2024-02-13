Man Killed, Woman Injured In Separate Incidents In Attock
A man was killed and a woman injured in two separate incidents in Attock on Tuesday
In the first incident, the body of a 65-year-old man was found floating in a well in the Chabb area in the limits of Jand Police Station. Police said the man had been missing for several days.
In the second incident, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the village of Brayair in the limits of Hazro Police Station. Police said the woman's husband was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally went off and the bullet hit her.
The injured woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition.
Police have registered separate cases and were investigating.
