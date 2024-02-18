Man shot dead following minor dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A man was shot dead following a dispute related to the sale purchase of a motorcycle, in the limits of Fateh Shah Police station in Tehsil Burewala.

According to the police sources, a citizen named Aslam was shot dead by Niaz Ahmed Kharal at the village of Murabad.

The deceased person and the killer were not on good terms following a dispute related to the sale purchase of a motorcycle. The alleged killer handed himself over to police after the crime.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident.