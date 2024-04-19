Market-based Subjects Being Introduced In Educational Institutions: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that subjects that are compatible to need of modern era have been introduced in educational institutions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that subjects that are compatible to need of modern era have been introduced in educational institutions.
He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss problems being faced by girls’ degree colleges. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Arshad Khan and principles of Bacha Khan Girls Degree College, City Girls Degree College, Hayatabad College and Frontier College for Women.
On the occasion, the minister was briefed about problems of girls ‘colleges and shortage of staff in these institutions.
Chairing the meeting, provincial minister said that necessary steps have been taken for promotion of girl education that is among top priorities of government.
He said that market-based subject have been introduced in college keeping in view demands being witnessed in existing scenario.
He also suggested devising a plan and utilizing people fund for immediate hiring of teachers to fill posts that are lying vacant due to leaves of teachers.
He said that e-transfer policy is under consideration that would also help resolving issues relating to transfer of teaching staff.
The minister said that committee has been constituted for improvement of education institutions adding that it would take practical steps after compiling data of educational institutions. He also stressed upon principals to focus quality of education and work for capacity building of youngster.
