Open Menu

Market-based Subjects Being Introduced In Educational Institutions: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Market-based subjects being introduced in educational institutions: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that subjects that are compatible to need of modern era have been introduced in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that subjects that are compatible to need of modern era have been introduced in educational institutions.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss problems being faced by girls’ degree colleges. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Arshad Khan and principles of Bacha Khan Girls Degree College, City Girls Degree College, Hayatabad College and Frontier College for Women.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed about problems of girls ‘colleges and shortage of staff in these institutions.

Chairing the meeting, provincial minister said that necessary steps have been taken for promotion of girl education that is among top priorities of government.

He said that market-based subject have been introduced in college keeping in view demands being witnessed in existing scenario.

He also suggested devising a plan and utilizing people fund for immediate hiring of teachers to fill posts that are lying vacant due to leaves of teachers.

He said that e-transfer policy is under consideration that would also help resolving issues relating to transfer of teaching staff.

The minister said that committee has been constituted for improvement of education institutions adding that it would take practical steps after compiling data of educational institutions. He also stressed upon principals to focus quality of education and work for capacity building of youngster.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women Afridi Government Top

Recent Stories

BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural te ..

BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender

2 minutes ago
 Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win ..

Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK

2 minutes ago
 PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties ..

PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye

2 minutes ago
 Administrative machinery actively checking price, ..

Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister

5 minutes ago
 Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan dur ..

Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains

5 minutes ago
 Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his ..

Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..

5 minutes ago
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

6 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for a ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Registration process under BISP continues in Sargo ..

Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 QAU announces scholarships for KP students

QAU announces scholarships for KP students

3 minutes ago
 Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail

Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail

3 minutes ago
 RCB takes action against selling expired food item ..

RCB takes action against selling expired food items

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan