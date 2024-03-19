Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizan Ahmad Riaz said on Tuesday that market committee has been assigned the task of keeping the prices of essential items stable including tomato, onion, pulses and others to save citizens from profiteers during the month of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizan Ahmad Riaz said on Tuesday that market committee has been assigned the task of keeping the prices of essential items stable including tomato, onion, pulses and others to save citizens from profiteers during the month of Ramazan.

During a visit to vegetables market, Faizan said that supply chain of vegetables and fruit from vegetables market to other markets was being monitored closely to ensure that edible items are available to the people at low price.

He said price magistrates have also been instructed to visit markets frequently and its impact was visible in the shape of vegetables and fruit prices going down.

Earlier, ADCR met with commission agents and discussed with them the strategy to keep the prices stable.