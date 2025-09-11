Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary

The police have paid tribute to a martyred Head Constable (HC) on his death anniversary by saluting his grave here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The police have paid tribute to a martyred Head Constable (HC) on his death anniversary by saluting his grave here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Head Constable Muhammad Afzal had embraced martyrdom on September 11, 2012 in Gulfishan police post area while bravely confronting the dacoits during an encounter.

He said that on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, DSP Factory Area Usman Warraich along with police officials of Dijkot police station visited grave of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Afzal and presented a salute. The police officers also laid floral wreaths on the grave and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in the hereafter world.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Factory Area Usman Warraich said that police martyrs are real asset of the nation as they sacrificed their lives for protection of the country and the people. Therefore, sacrifices of the martyrs would be remembered for a long, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar in his message said that welfare of police martyrs’ families is a collective responsibility of the force and they would never be left alone.

He said that police force is committed to uphold legacy of bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by its martyrs in the line of duty.

The police department would also stand firmly with families of the martyrs to honor their sacrifices with dignity, he added.