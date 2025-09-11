Open Menu

Martyred Head Constable Paid Tribute On Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM

Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary

The police have paid tribute to a martyred Head Constable (HC) on his death anniversary by saluting his grave here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The police have paid tribute to a martyred Head Constable (HC) on his death anniversary by saluting his grave here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Head Constable Muhammad Afzal had embraced martyrdom on September 11, 2012 in Gulfishan police post area while bravely confronting the dacoits during an encounter.

He said that on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, DSP Factory Area Usman Warraich along with police officials of Dijkot police station visited grave of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Afzal and presented a salute. The police officers also laid floral wreaths on the grave and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in the hereafter world.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Factory Area Usman Warraich said that police martyrs are real asset of the nation as they sacrificed their lives for protection of the country and the people. Therefore, sacrifices of the martyrs would be remembered for a long, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar in his message said that welfare of police martyrs’ families is a collective responsibility of the force and they would never be left alone.

He said that police force is committed to uphold legacy of bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by its martyrs in the line of duty.

The police department would also stand firmly with families of the martyrs to honor their sacrifices with dignity, he added.

Recent Stories

Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anni ..

Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..

1 minute ago
 LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's ..

LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal

1 minute ago
 Provision of facilities to people top priority of ..

Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed

1 minute ago
 KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Projec ..

KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari

1 minute ago
 PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Feder ..

PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..

10 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hu ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..

40 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

23 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

23 minutes ago
 Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding ..

Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging

23 minutes ago
 ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary o ..

ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..

23 minutes ago
 HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS ..

HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan