KP To Launch Pakistan’s First Tea Tourism Project At Shinkiyari
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to pioneer Pakistan’s first-ever tea tourism venture, with Shinkiyari Tea Gardens in Mansehra district identified as the pilot project
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to pioneer Pakistan’s first-ever tea tourism venture, with Shinkiyari Tea Gardens in Mansehra district identified as the pilot project.
The initiative is part of the provincial government’s vision to promote eco-tourism and agri-tourism while boosting the domestic tea industry.
Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad, announced the plan during a meeting with a delegation from FAO Pakistan, which included Ms. Kiyal, Head of UN FAO; Mr. John Snell, FAO International Tea Consultant; Mujeeb ur Rehman; and Dr. Khurshid, Tea consultant.
The delegation highlighted the untapped potential of Pakistan’s tea sector, noting that despite billions spent annually on imports, the northern districts of Shinkiyari, Shangla, Upper Swat, and Upper Dir have ideal conditions for tea cultivation.
Dr. Samad explained that the tea tourism model will feature eco-friendly huts and guesthouses at tea gardens, offering visitors opportunities to experience tea plucking and processing.
Guided tours, cultural evenings showcasing local crafts and cuisine, and educational visits for students and researchers on sustainable agriculture will also be part of the program.
He emphasized that the initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported tea, generate employment for local communities, and create new opportunities in hospitality, guiding, and small-scale tea-based industries. The project, he added, will also promote environmentally sustainable practices while positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a leader in tea tourism.
Concluding the meeting, Dr. Samad said that Shinkiyari Tea Gardens would serve as the pilot project before expanding to other districts, setting the stage for a new era of tourism and agriculture in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP1 minute ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal1 minute ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed1 minute ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari1 minute ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment22 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging22 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the India-Pakistan Crisis ..22 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals, drains23 minutes ago
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils1 hour ago