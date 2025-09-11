KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to pioneer Pakistan’s first-ever tea tourism venture, with Shinkiyari Tea Gardens in Mansehra district identified as the pilot project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to pioneer Pakistan’s first-ever tea tourism venture, with Shinkiyari Tea Gardens in Mansehra district identified as the pilot project.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s vision to promote eco-tourism and agri-tourism while boosting the domestic tea industry.

Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad, announced the plan during a meeting with a delegation from FAO Pakistan, which included Ms. Kiyal, Head of UN FAO; Mr. John Snell, FAO International Tea Consultant; Mujeeb ur Rehman; and Dr. Khurshid, Tea consultant.

The delegation highlighted the untapped potential of Pakistan’s tea sector, noting that despite billions spent annually on imports, the northern districts of Shinkiyari, Shangla, Upper Swat, and Upper Dir have ideal conditions for tea cultivation.

Dr. Samad explained that the tea tourism model will feature eco-friendly huts and guesthouses at tea gardens, offering visitors opportunities to experience tea plucking and processing.

Guided tours, cultural evenings showcasing local crafts and cuisine, and educational visits for students and researchers on sustainable agriculture will also be part of the program.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported tea, generate employment for local communities, and create new opportunities in hospitality, guiding, and small-scale tea-based industries. The project, he added, will also promote environmentally sustainable practices while positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a leader in tea tourism.

Concluding the meeting, Dr. Samad said that Shinkiyari Tea Gardens would serve as the pilot project before expanding to other districts, setting the stage for a new era of tourism and agriculture in Pakistan.