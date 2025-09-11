Open Menu

Provision Of Facilities To People Top Priority Of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Zone In-charge Haji Naseer Ahmed Lehri on Thursday said that the top priority of SSGC is to provide better facilities to consumers by addressing their gas related issues

He expressed these views while addressing at a meeting held to resolve consumer issues and consider OGRA-related matters.

The meeting was attended by Saqib Karamat, ACMA Manager Billing Control, Irfan Durrani, Manager In-charge WMSO OGRA Out Station, and Muhammad Zubair Khan, Manager Tough Controller.

During the meeting, various issues being faced by consumers, billing control, OGRA regulations, and other important matters were discussed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Haji Naseer Ahmed Lehri said that the problems of the customers would be addressed on priority basis and close coordination to be maintained with the concerned departments so that immediate relief could be provided to the public.

The meeting expressed its determination that SSGC is taking practical measures to provide facilities to its customers and the services would be further improved with transparency.

