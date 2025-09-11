Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, price control magistrates are continuing their crackdown on individuals hoarding and overcharging for flour in Murree and Kotli Sattian tehsils

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, price control magistrates are continuing their crackdown on individuals hoarding and overcharging for flour in Murree and Kotli Sattian tehsils.

During an operation on Thursday, multiple raids were conducted, resulting in heavy fines being imposed on offenders.

"Strict action is also being taken against those charging more than the government's notified price for bread," stated Deputy Commissioner Shirazi. He added that the actions would continue in both tehsils to provide relief to the public and eliminate illegal profiteering.

Shirazi warned that strict legal action was being taken against hoarders and that no leniency would be shown to those who exploit the public. "The administration is using all available resources to ensure that flour and bread are sold at government-prescribed rates," he emphasized.