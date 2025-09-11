Open Menu

LHC Places Services Of Six D&SJs At Punjab Govt's Disposal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has placed the services of six district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the Punjab government for their further appointments on different post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has placed the services of six district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the Punjab government for their further appointments on different posts.

According to an LHC notification issued here on Thursday with the approval of LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the services of D&SJ Muhammad Jamil has been placed for his posting as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Lahore, D&SJ Liaqat Ali Ranjha as Judicial Member, Appellate Tribunal, Punjab Revenue Authority, Lahore, D&SJ Khalid Arshad as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No.

X, Sahiwal, D&SJ Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No. IV, Faisalabad, D&SJ Tariq Javed as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No. V, Sargodha, and D&SJ Muhammad Nadeem as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Multan.

