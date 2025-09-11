LHC Places Services Of Six D&SJs At Punjab Govt's Disposal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has placed the services of six district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the Punjab government for their further appointments on different post
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has placed the services of six district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the Punjab government for their further appointments on different posts.
According to an LHC notification issued here on Thursday with the approval of LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the services of D&SJ Muhammad Jamil has been placed for his posting as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Lahore, D&SJ Liaqat Ali Ranjha as Judicial Member, Appellate Tribunal, Punjab Revenue Authority, Lahore, D&SJ Khalid Arshad as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No.
X, Sahiwal, D&SJ Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No. IV, Faisalabad, D&SJ Tariq Javed as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court No. V, Sargodha, and D&SJ Muhammad Nadeem as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Multan.
Recent Stories
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP1 minute ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal1 minute ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed1 minute ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari1 minute ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit23 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment23 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging23 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the India-Pakistan Crisis ..23 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals, drains23 minutes ago
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils1 hour ago