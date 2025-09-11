Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Qatar

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the 9th edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition ‘S'hail 2025’, in Doha, Qatar.
The visit took place on the sidelines of H.H.’s trip to Doha, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest equipment, innovations, and handcrafted products used in hunting, falconry, and camping, showcased by leading international and Qatari companies.
H.H. was also briefed on the exhibition’s cultural activities and events that celebrate the traditions of hunting and falconry, which are an integral part of the Arabian Gulf culture and heritage.
During the visit, H.H. also toured the Bird Market exhibits, which included some of the finest falcons bred by Qatari farms, as well as the pavilion of the Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital, one of the region’s leading specialised centres for diagnosing and treating falcon diseases.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the exhibition for its role in strengthening the community’s connection to its heritage and its economic impact through investment opportunities in hunting, falconry, and related fields.
