Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Katara International Hunting And Falcons Exhibition In Qatar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Qatar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the 9th edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition ‘S'hail 2025’, in Doha, Qatar.

The visit took place on the sidelines of H.H.’s trip to Doha, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest equipment, innovations, and handcrafted products used in hunting, falconry, and camping, showcased by leading international and Qatari companies.

H.H. was also briefed on the exhibition’s cultural activities and events that celebrate the traditions of hunting and falconry, which are an integral part of the Arabian Gulf culture and heritage.

During the visit, H.H. also toured the Bird Market exhibits, which included some of the finest falcons bred by Qatari farms, as well as the pavilion of the Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital, one of the region’s leading specialised centres for diagnosing and treating falcon diseases.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the exhibition for its role in strengthening the community’s connection to its heritage and its economic impact through investment opportunities in hunting, falconry, and related fields.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Visit Qatar Rashid Doha Hail September Market Olympics

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hu ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..

2 minutes ago
 DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament ..

DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

51 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

58 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

1 hour ago
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

2 hours ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces quali ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces qualifying teams for next stage of ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

2 hours ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East