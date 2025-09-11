Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Returns After Qatar Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 08:47 PM

PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Islamabad after concluding a one-day official visit to Qatar, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people in the wake of recent Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Islamabad after concluding a one-day official visit to Qatar, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people in the wake of recent Israeli aggression.

During his meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister strongly condemned the unlawful Israeli attack on Doha, terming it a blatant violation of international law. He assured the Amir that Pakistan stands firmly with Qatar during this difficult time, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Qatar in times of trial and will continue to do so.

Both leaders held consultations on the broader regional situation, including Israel’s ongoing unjustified strikes across the middle East, and reiterated their commitment to collective efforts for peace and stability in the region, he added.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hu ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

1 minute ago
 Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

1 minute ago
 Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding ..

Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging

1 minute ago
 ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary o ..

ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS ..

HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..

1 minute ago
DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament ..

DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule

34 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan