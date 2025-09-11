PM Shehbaz Returns After Qatar Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Islamabad after concluding a one-day official visit to Qatar, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people in the wake of recent Israeli aggression
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Islamabad after concluding a one-day official visit to Qatar, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people in the wake of recent Israeli aggression.
During his meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister strongly condemned the unlawful Israeli attack on Doha, terming it a blatant violation of international law. He assured the Amir that Pakistan stands firmly with Qatar during this difficult time, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Qatar in times of trial and will continue to do so.
Both leaders held consultations on the broader regional situation, including Israel’s ongoing unjustified strikes across the middle East, and reiterated their commitment to collective efforts for peace and stability in the region, he added.
The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..
DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule
Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit1 minute ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment1 minute ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging1 minute ago
-
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the India-Pakistan Crisis ..1 minute ago
-
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals, drains1 minute ago
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils39 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi represents Pakistan at United Cultures Forum in Russia39 minutes ago
-
Rs. 10bn approved for development schemes39 minutes ago
-
PPSC exams postponed due to floods49 minutes ago
-
Cleansing process of drainage lines starts49 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) guarantee peaceful society: Sajida Tarar49 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to lawyers Imaan Mazari,Hadi Ali Chatha49 minutes ago