PRA Force To Be Expanded In Three Sialkot Tehsils

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Thursday interviewed candidates for 93 posts to extend the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PRA) to Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial.

Senior police officers also joined the process, as officials from Punjab Police are being deputed to make the force functional without delay.

The DC said PRA had already shown encouraging results in Sialkot city by curbing profiteering and encroachments, and its expansion to other tehsils would strengthen implementation of government regulations across the district.

She added that only reputed and capable officers were being selected in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, assuring that PRA would soon be fully operational in all four tehsils of Sialkot.

