Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Launches Rural Cleanliness Program In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 09:09 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday formally launched the first-of-its-kind initiative to improve sanitation in rural areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday formally launched the first-of-its-kind initiative to improve sanitation in rural areas of the province.

The flagship program, with an overall cost exceeding Rs. 11 billion, covers all 3,633 village councils (VCs) across the province. A total of 11,388 sanitation workers have been recruited that is four per VC in the plains areas 2,061 VCs and two per VC in the hilly areas 1,572 VCs.

The hiring process was conducted transparently through balloting, with 32,683 applications received and 29,822 candidates declared eligible. To support the effort, each VC has been provided with a loader rickshaw, uniforms, and sanitation kits.

Additionally, new vehicles and machinery worth Rs. 3.6 billion have been procured for Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), including 392 tractors and 315 mini dumpers, to ensure proper waste disposal. Oversight committees have also been established at the VC level under the Local Government Act to sustain the initiative.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the chief minister said the program was a “true public service project, above politics and political affiliations.

” He emphasized that cleanliness is half of faith and lamented that rural areas had long been neglected in this regard. “This program reflects PTI founder's vision of equitable development for all regions,” he noted. Gandapur added that transparency was ensured at every stage, with no political influence in the recruitment process.

“As Chief Minister, I did not interfere in a single hiring, and I am proud of that,” he said. The CM underlined that machinery for TMAs was also distributed strictly on merit and data, ensuring fairness across all councils and administrations.

This project belongs to all of us, and together we must make it a success,” he said, adding that a sustainable financial model had been devised for its continuation.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub and senior officials of the department also addressed the event, shedding light on different aspects of the program. The ceremony was attended by provincial cabinet members, MNAs, MPAs, elected local representatives, senior government officials, and a large number of media personnel.

