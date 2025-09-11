Drug Peddler Gets 10 Years’ Imprisonment
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 08:47 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a police spokesman, accused Muhammad Nisar was found guilty of possessing 1,750 grams of heroin and was arrested by the Rawat Police in July 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..
DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule
Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging2 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the India-Pakistan Crisis ..2 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals, drains2 minutes ago
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils40 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi represents Pakistan at United Cultures Forum in Russia40 minutes ago
-
Rs. 10bn approved for development schemes40 minutes ago
-
PPSC exams postponed due to floods50 minutes ago
-
Cleansing process of drainage lines starts50 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) guarantee peaceful society: Sajida Tarar50 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to lawyers Imaan Mazari,Hadi Ali Chatha50 minutes ago