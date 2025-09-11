Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, accused Muhammad Nisar was found guilty of possessing 1,750 grams of heroin and was arrested by the Rawat Police in July 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.