Open Menu

Drug Peddler Gets 10 Years’ Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, accused Muhammad Nisar was found guilty of possessing 1,750 grams of heroin and was arrested by the Rawat Police in July 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hu ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding ..

Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging

2 minutes ago
 ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary o ..

ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..

2 minutes ago
 HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS ..

HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..

2 minutes ago
DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament ..

DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule

35 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan