Martyred Police Constable Laid To Rest With Official Protocol

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Martyred police constable laid to rest with official protocol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer for Police Constable Fawad Khan, martyred in a terrorist firing incident in Akora Khattak, was solemnly offered at his ancestral village in Nowshera on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Superintendent Police Investigation Alamzeb Khan, SDPO Cantt Circle Syed Ismail Shah, DSP Headquarters Taj Muhammad Khan, DSP Security Nour Alam Khan, and other police officers, along with a large number of people.

Constable Fawad, who embraced martyrdom during an unidentified assailant's gunfire at a checkpoint the previous evening, was honoured for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

Police officials and the public paid tribute to the martyred constable, offering prayers for the departed soul.

