Masses In Hazara Division Struggle To Reap Benefits Of Reduced Wheat Flour Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Despite a reduction of 500 rupees in the wholesale price of wheat flour across the market, retailers in the Hazara division continue to sell at the old price.
According to reports, following the inclusion of the new wheat crop yield from Sindh, wholesale rates of wheat flour have decreased by up to 500 rupees per 20 KG bag.
However, consumers are still purchasing wheat flour at the previous prices. It is anticipated that the arrival of the new wheat
crop from Punjab province will further decrease prices.
Citizens have urged the district administration and the food department to enforce the new reduced prices of wheat flour and alleviate the burden on the masses.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari to address parliament's joint session on Apr 169 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations reach its climax9 minutes ago
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing19 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water19 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum29 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery29 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists49 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1049 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter59 minutes ago
-
Clinic seald, Quack arrested59 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls on affluent Muslims to aid underprivileged communities2 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood2 hours ago