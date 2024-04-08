Open Menu

Masses In Hazara Division Struggle To Reap Benefits Of Reduced Wheat Flour Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Masses in Hazara division struggle to reap benefits of reduced wheat flour prices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Despite a reduction of 500 rupees in the wholesale price of wheat flour across the market, retailers in the Hazara division continue to sell at the old price.

According to reports, following the inclusion of the new wheat crop yield from Sindh, wholesale rates of wheat flour have decreased by up to 500 rupees per 20 KG bag.

However, consumers are still purchasing wheat flour at the previous prices. It is anticipated that the arrival of the new wheat

crop from Punjab province will further decrease prices.

Citizens have urged the district administration and the food department to enforce the new reduced prices of wheat flour and alleviate the burden on the masses.

