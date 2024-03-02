MC Seals Nine Shops In Burewala Over Encroachment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The Municipal Committee took action against the encroachments in Burewala and sealed nine shops here Saturday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Municipal Committee took action against the encroachments in Burewala and sealed nine shops here Saturday.
The anti-encroachment squad of Municipal Committee, led by Municipal Officer Regulation Malik Ghulam Jilani, launched an operation to remove encroachment from the city.
The operation was started from Gol Chowk, where the encroachments outside the shops were eliminated and nine shops were sealed and the goods of the encroachment was also confiscated.
Assistant Commissioner Burewala Abdul Basit Siddiqui said that implementation of the orders of Punjab Chief Minister would be ensured and besides removing encroachments, garbage will also be removed from the city.
