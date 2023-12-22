Open Menu

Mining Company Stopped From Throwing Mineral Waste In Residential Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste in residential area

A division bench of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr Khursheed Ahmad heard a writ petition filed by M/s Malak Minerals and Mining Company and its partners who had challenged an illegal grant of Prospective Licence over Emerald Mine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A division bench of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr Khursheed Ahmad heard a writ petition filed by M/s Malak Minerals and Mining Company and its partners who had challenged an illegal grant of Prospective Licence over Emerald Mine.

The court ordered the respondent company to not throw mineral waste in the private ownership and private property of the petitioners till the final decision of the case whereas formerly it was ordered against the company to restrain from creating obstacles in the emerald mining operations of the petitioner's company.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented the petitioners.

The counsel argued that the respondent company is having a prospective licence over 5 acres of emerald mine whereas the petitioners have a mining license over 50 acres of mine and acres of private property and pay surface rent over all surrounding areas.

The counsel argued that the respondent company was initially creating obstacles in the emerald mining operations of petitioners and the High Court had stopped it and now it's throwing mineral waste in the granted area and private area of petitioners which is illegal as the respondent company has to maintain a distance or 400 meters from private properties and mines.

The court after hearing arguments of the counsel for the petitioners stopped the respondent company from throwing mineral waste in the granted area and private properties of the petitioners till the final decision of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Company Rent Emerald Shakeel All From Court

Recent Stories

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

3 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

4 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Capt ..

IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Captain

4 minutes ago
 Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie ..

Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie for assembly seats in upcoming ..

4 minutes ago
 ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on p ..

ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on political parties' demand: Sola ..

4 minutes ago
 Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work st ..

Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work started on 2 units

4 minutes ago
IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakista ..

IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakistani businessman

10 minutes ago
 Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled ..

Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

7 minutes ago
 Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

7 minutes ago
 PPP carried out record development work in Karachi ..

PPP carried out record development work in Karachi: Senator Mehdi

7 minutes ago
 LUMHS Senate meeting held after seven years, highl ..

LUMHS Senate meeting held after seven years, highlighted important achievements

3 minutes ago
 FDE announces winter vacations from Dec 25 to 29

FDE announces winter vacations from Dec 25 to 29

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan