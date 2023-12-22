Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste in residential area

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A division bench of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr Khursheed Ahmad heard a writ petition filed by M/s Malak Minerals and Mining Company and its partners who had challenged an illegal grant of Prospective Licence over Emerald Mine.

The court ordered the respondent company to not throw mineral waste in the private ownership and private property of the petitioners till the final decision of the case whereas formerly it was ordered against the company to restrain from creating obstacles in the emerald mining operations of the petitioner's company.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented the petitioners.

The counsel argued that the respondent company is having a prospective licence over 5 acres of emerald mine whereas the petitioners have a mining license over 50 acres of mine and acres of private property and pay surface rent over all surrounding areas.

The counsel argued that the respondent company was initially creating obstacles in the emerald mining operations of petitioners and the High Court had stopped it and now it's throwing mineral waste in the granted area and private area of petitioners which is illegal as the respondent company has to maintain a distance or 400 meters from private properties and mines.

The court after hearing arguments of the counsel for the petitioners stopped the respondent company from throwing mineral waste in the granted area and private properties of the petitioners till the final decision of the case.