Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, A visit to the exhibition entitled "The North" held in Dubai for the promotion of

Dubai Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Wasi Shah visited the exhibition titled 'The North' held at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep , 2023) Dubai Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Wasi Shah visited the exhibition titled 'The North' held at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai. Imad Mian, curator of The North, briefed the Minister about the concept of the event. North aims to showcase the diverse landscapes of Pakistan as explored by three artists, Louis Sapri, Sarah Knapp and Phoebe Stewart Carter. The artists visited Pakistan under Daastangoi Gallery's residency program and spent 10 days in September 2022 exploring and photographing the beautiful landscapes of Pakistan. The work of these artists is on display at Brookfield Place until September 2023

Minister of State Wasi Shah appreciated this unique idea and liked the work of the artists. He added that this work is of cultural and economic importance for Pakistan and globally. It is a beautiful way to show Pakistan through painting. Pakistan's Ambassador to UAE Faisal Tirmizi was also accompanied by Minister of State Wasi Shah and on this occasion Namira Salim, who made a name for herself in space tourism, was also present.



On this occasion, the Minister of State had also invited many Emirati businessmen so that they can see the natural beauty of Pakistan and make up their minds for investment in the tourism sector. On this occasion, Hussam Mobid, who is the CEO of MTC Group, expressed his desire to visit Pakistan in the coming days and invest in the tourism sector. MTC, GCC is considered a large company with twenty years of experience in distribution of IT hardware and software. It should be noted that Minister of State Wasi Shah while addressing the Pakistanis in an event shared that the Government of Pakistan incurred zero expenses on his trip to Dubai and all the expenses were borne by the organizers of his Mushaira. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Wasi Shah had extensive meetings with many tour operators, businessmen and the Pakistani community.