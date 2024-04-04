Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

Punjab Local Governments Department Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that through collective efforts, the government will be able to provide a safe environment for future generations by keeping the underground water clean

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Local Governments Department Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that through collective efforts, the government will be able to provide a safe environment for future generations by keeping the underground water clean.

The Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), in collaboration with UNICEF, has successfully completed a model project for cleaning waste water ponds in Sheikhupura. The plan to make sewage water reservoirs reusable will be extended in a phased manner.

He was addressing a seminar, organised under the auspices of the PMDFC at the GOR Officers' Mess, as the chief guest. Special Secretary Local Government Department Asia Gul, Managing Director PMDFC Syed Zahid Aziz, research experts and teachers of various educational institutions also participated.

The LG minister, while welcoming the participants, said the PMDFC deserved applaud for organising the seminar on the important topic. He said that elimination of pollution and standard sanitation arrangements were the focus of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Chief Minister Punjab wants to see proactive role of youth in research sector. The recommendations of the conference will be placed before the Punjab government and will be implemented,” he vowed. Zeeshan Rafique said that due to lack of proper treatment, sewage water leads to groundwater pollution.

“Use of contaminated water for agricultural purposes spreads many diseases including cholera, jaundice. The purpose of today's seminar is to focus on the issue of water purification of the ponds water. With the help of experts, rural ponds will be made a habitat for aquatic life, especially fish," he resolved. He said that with the support of the World Bank, waste water treatment plants were being built for the first time under comprehensive projects in eleven cities.

MD Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz, while providing details of the project, said that the company had successfully completed the pilot project of cleaning sewage pond from floating wetlands. “Unfortunately, the rate of water pollution in Pakistan is alarmingly high compared to other countries. 70% of this polluted water is used for agriculture,” he regretted. Zahid Aziz said the death rate of children due to diseases caused by dirty water is 33 per cent. Floating wetlands treat wastewater naturally without energy or chemicals.

Addressing the event, Chairman PMDFC, prominent architect planner Pervaiz Iqbal and board member Qamar-uz-Zaman said that providing research-based best municipal services was their motto. “The company's platform is present for research projects of educational institutions,” they said.