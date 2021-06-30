Minorities role in national development vital: commissioner

Commissioner Saqib Mana has said minorities were playing an important role in development of the country

Talking to a minorities delegation here Wednesday, he said the administration believed in protection of minorities rights and all resources were being utilized for resolving their problems.

President West Region Punjab Minorities Wing Habqooq Gill, Romana Bashir, Atif Jamil Advocate,Sardar Kalyan Singh, Dr Sabir Michael, Shehzad Francis, Arua Andryas,and Sumera Shafique met the DC.