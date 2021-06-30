UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Role In National Development Vital: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:57 PM

Minorities role in national development vital: commissioner

Commissioner Saqib Mana has said minorities were playing an important role in development of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mana has said minorities were playing an important role in development of the country.

Talking to a minorities delegation here Wednesday, he said the administration believed in protection of minorities rights and all resources were being utilized for resolving their problems.

President West Region Punjab Minorities Wing Habqooq Gill, Romana Bashir, Atif Jamil Advocate,Sardar Kalyan Singh, Dr Sabir Michael, Shehzad Francis, Arua Andryas,and Sumera Shafique met the DC.

Related Topics

Punjab Kalyan Arua All

Recent Stories

LG minister directs to complete cleaning of storm ..

3 minutes ago

PHA can make Pakistan active player in trillion do ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report ..

3 minutes ago

Italian Troops Completely Withdrawn From Afghanist ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakhstan in Favor of Oil Production Increase Und ..

3 minutes ago

Hessa Al Malek appointed as Regional Ambassador of ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.