Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religious occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the latest restrictions on the significant religious occasion, terming it an arbitrary and authoritarian action and a direct violation of the people’s religious rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq through a message on social media also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine besides demanding early release of the Kashmiri political prisoners.

He said it is extremely sad and unfortunate that the authorities forcibly locked the gates of Jamia Masjid, not allowing this great religious congregation to take place which caused great distress, anguish and pain to him and the people of the valley.

On the very significant religious occasion of Juma-tul-Wida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and not allowed to go to Jama Masjid and Jama Masjid was also locked for Namaz by the authorities. A press conference was called by Mirwaiz at his residence in this regard which was again disallowed by authorities.