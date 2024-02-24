Mohsin Naqvi Meets Maryam Nawaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Maryam Nawaz here at Raiwind on Sunday.
He congratulated her for being nominated for the slot of Chief Minister. He said that it was a great honour to be the first woman chief minister of the largest province of the country and expressed good wishes for her.
He said he was sure that she would write a new chapter of people's service in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi said that he would continue extending his support for the welfare of Punjab and its people.
Maryam Nawaz thanked him for his good wishes and appreciated his role as caretaker CM and the initiatives taken for the welfare of the people. Mohsin Naqvi also briefed her about development projects in the province.
Recent Stories
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bandit killed by his own accomplice1 minute ago
-
Deserving families to get free ration in Ramazan11 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched21 minutes ago
-
Police open court31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite flying ordered31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise1 hour ago
-
FBR to take stern action against stone crushing sector for not paying taxes1 hour ago
-
Newly elected Balochistan MPAs to take oath on Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Police to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite selling2 hours ago
-
Distt admin approves upgradation of 18 parks2 hours ago
-
Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..2 hours ago