Mohsin Naqvi meets Maryam Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Maryam Nawaz here at Raiwind on Sunday.

He congratulated her for being nominated for the slot of Chief Minister. He said that it was a great honour to be the first woman chief minister of the largest province of the country and expressed good wishes for her.

He said he was sure that she would write a new chapter of people's service in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi said that he would continue extending his support for the welfare of Punjab and its people.

Maryam Nawaz thanked him for his good wishes and appreciated his role as caretaker CM and the initiatives taken for the welfare of the people. Mohsin Naqvi also briefed her about development projects in the province.