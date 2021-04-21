UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 300,000 People From Other Province Visited Sindh For Treatment: Advisor To CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

More than 300,000 people from other province visited Sindh for treatment: Advisor to CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more than 300,000 people from other provinces had come to Sindh province for medical treatment in the last two years and of them, more than 38,000 patients were only from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday.

Giving the details of patients from different part of country visiting the provincial hospitals, he told the media that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

The people across the country are benefiting from Gambit Medical Center and it is the only public hospital in Pakistan which bears all the expenses, he said, adding that so far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS and 86 of which were from other provinces.

Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities, maintaining that we believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

40 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

2 hours ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

2 hours ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 hours ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.