Motorbike lifters gang busted in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Anti-Vehical Lifting Cell (AVLC- Police) on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters by arresting its three members in a raid in North Nazimabad area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehical Lifting Cell (AVLC- Police) on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters by arresting its three members in a raid in North Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

AVLC SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said that three stolen motorcycles were seized from accused Nizamuddin, Mubarak Ali and Haider Khan.

The gang used to sell stolen motorcycles in Balochistan.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.