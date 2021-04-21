UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Arrest Drug Peddlers, Recover Huge Quantity Of Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Motorway police arrest drug peddlers, recover huge quantity of narcotics

The Motorway Police in its successful attempt on Wednesday, recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested two drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police in its successful attempt on Wednesday, recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to the details, the Motorway police recovered fine quality of opium and charas weighing 4 kg each from a suspected Shehzor pick up bearing registration number LWC 3854 after chasing at check post on Motorway M-2 near Kot Momin.

The police arrested driver Kashif Naveed and his accomplice Mumtaz, residents of Sargodha during their attempt to flee from the area. The accused were, reportedly, smuggling the recovered narcotics from Bhalwal to Pindi Bhatian.

Both the accused along with their vehicle were handed over to Kot Momin police station for further legal proceedings against them.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Driver Fine Vehicle Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Post From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

10 minutes ago

86 falcons set free in Kazakhstan under Sheikh Zay ..

10 minutes ago

111,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 20 ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to take part in virtual Leader ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.