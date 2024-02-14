Open Menu

MoU Signed For Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:29 PM

In a landmark achievement, the signing ceremony of the MoU between the Stakeholders on Consortium Formation (SCF) for the Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project was held here on Wednesday

The ceremony was witnessed by Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Secretary (Petroleum Division) Momin Agha, and Secretary SIFC Jameel Qureshi, said a news release.

The heads of consortium entities i.e. MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Taha, DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, MD Interstate Gas Systems Pvt. Ltd (ISGS) Nadeem Bajwa signed the historical document.

The pipeline project is a testament to the commitment of the Petroleum Division and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Machike-Thallian-Taru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) aims to complement the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar apart from achieving the energy-efficient movement of petroleum products as well as preventing adulteration and providing increased safety.

It will connect Punjab from Machike, near Lahore, to Tarujabba, near Peshawar.

The pipeline consists of three segments: Machike-Chakpirana, Chakpirana to Rawat, and Rawat to Tarujabba.

It completes the infrastructure supply chain from Karachi to Peshawar. This may be called a flagship project spearheaded by FWO and jointly supported by PSO and ISGS.

The 427 km long pipeline, aims at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar with an initial carrying capacity of 6 MTPA. The pipeline shall contribute significantly towards the reduction of traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and transportation costs.

