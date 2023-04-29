UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed For Safe Cities Projects In Sialkot, Muridke

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 09:21 PM

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Muridke

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HA consulting for the implementation of Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HA consulting for the implementation of Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke.

The projects involved the installation of more than 600 cameras in Sialkot and 550 cameras in Muridke, connecting Ferozewala, Factory Area, Muridke City, and GT Road Sheikhupura to Lahore.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan told media that the HA consulting would provide consultancy services for the projects, overseeing design, civil works, technical architecture, and system integration, as well as assisting in contractor prequalification and hiring.

He said these Safe City projects were part of the government's efforts to modernize policing in other districts, with Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarter being connected with nearby cities of Lahore for surveillance purposes. The estimated completion duration of both projects was two years, he added.

