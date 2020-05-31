UrduPoint.com
MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon Tests Positive, Opposition Leader Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilawal Ghafar have tested negative while Shahnawaz Jadoon has tested positive for corovairus here on Sunday.

According to separate statements, the lawmakers of the provincial assembly were getting tested themselves for the coronavirus before attending the coming session as per directives of the Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has gone into self-isolation at his home. He said that he will defeat the coronavirus soon.

According to the test result of the Opposition leader and MPA -Sindh, Firdous ShamimNaqvi, '2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is not detected.'While PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar has also tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

