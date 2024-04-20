Open Menu

Mud House Collapsed, Two Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A mud house collapsed here on Saturday due to rain in Balambat Tehsil, Dir Lower due to which mother and daughter sustained injuries.

According to Rescue 1122, a team was sent to the site as soon as the control room received the information and they started a relief operation by recovering both mother and daughter from the debris of the collapsed house.

The injured were shifted to Timergara Hospital for medical treatment

Meanwhile, in another incident in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Ouch, Adenzai Tehsil, Dir Lower, two rooms of the house of Amir Zaman son of Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Syah village, collapsed due to the recent heavy rains.

Apart from the financial loss, there was no loss of life.

