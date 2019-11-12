UrduPoint.com
Multi-sectoral Outbreak Plan Launched In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:27 PM

The provincial government Tuesday launched multi-sectoral outbreak plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome outbreak of any disease in comprehensive manners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government Tuesday launched multi-sectoral outbreak plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome outbreak of any disease in comprehensive manners.

KP Health Minister Hisham Inamullah while inaugurating the program said that the project has been planned while keeping in the view the intensity of dengue outbreak in the country especially in province, adding that plan has been prepared in collaboration with UK government.

The Minister said due to comprehensive measures by the provincial government no causality was reported from across the province due to dengue this year.

Referring to doctors' strike in KP, he said protesting doctors should have to render apology from the masses over their strike that affected several people.

He said action against doctors has been suspended for time being owing to dialogue, warning that in case of failure of dialogue the law would take its course.

He said that the dialogue committee was constituted on his recommendation under Chief Minister to hold dialogue with doctors and removal their misunderstandings regarding reforms' process.

