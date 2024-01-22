Muqam, Fareen among 16 candidates flex muscle for NA-11 Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Election fever has gripped Shangla district where 16 candidates including PMLN KP President, Engr Amir Muqam and PTI-backed Said Fareen Khan are flexing muscles for the lone NA-11 constituency.

As only 15 days left in the February 8, 2024 general election, all the candidates expedited election campaigns at Porun, Chakesar and Besham tehsils besides started addressing corner meetings making different efforts to get public support in the last days of electioneering.

Political observers said that a tough contest was expected between Engr Amir Muqam and Haji Said Fareen Khan of PTI. ANP has put its weight behind Aurangzeb Khan, Muhammad Alam Khan of PPP and Mian Nazeer Rehman of PTI-P besides independent candidate, Mohammad Pervez Khan who belonged Muqam’s Poran tehsil can also surprise many on February 8, 2024.

Engr Amir Muqam is being supported by JUIF after seat adjustment while PMLN put its weight behind JUIF candidates on PK-29 Shangla.

In the 2013 election the constituency was easily won by Muqam’s brother Ibad Khan of PMLN who secured 30,916 votes while ANP’s Sadeeur Rehman, son of Fareen Khan, bagged 21,682 votes.

Former MNA Ibad Khan who contested the 2018 general election on a PMLN ticket retained his seat after securing 34,070 votes against ANP’s Sadeedur Rehman of 32,665 votes.

Amir Muqam had won this constituency twice in 2002 general election on MMA ticket with 25,960 votes and PMLN ticket in 2008 general election with 26,928 votes respectively.

Saeedur Rehman’s father Fareen Khan is now contesting on NA-11 Shangla. Three candidates including Raja Pervez Khan, Syed Ghaffar Khan of JI and Aurangzaib Khan belonging to Muqam’s Puran tehsil were also in run and Muqam will require extra efforts to make his vote intact.

Muqam is contesting election from Shangla seat after a long gap as his brother Ibad Khan is now contesting for PK-30 Shangla-III.

Most of the people of Shangla are associated with government jobs, mining and agriculture besides livestock and young voters would play key role in election outcomes.

Shangla is affected by the 2022 floods besides poor sanitation, roads and communication infrastructure and any candidate with a solid program for resolution of these issues could get an edge over others on the D-Day.