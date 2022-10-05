UrduPoint.com

Musadik Blasts Imran Khan Over 'Hitler Salute' From PTI Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Musadik blasts Imran Khan over 'Hitler salute' from PTI workers

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday lambasted Imran Khan for taking oath, in Nazi style, from his workers for the Hqaeeqi Azad movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday lambasted Imran Khan for taking oath, in Nazi style, from his workers for the Hqaeeqi Azad movement.

"Imran Khan opted for Hitler style in taking oath from his workers yesterday at a gathering. How can such a person be called Sadiq and Amin (Honest and truthful)," the minister said while addressing a news conference.

He said ironically, the person (Imran Khan), who was involved in mega corruption scandals like that of Malam Jabba, was declared "Sadiq and "Amin". "I asked the people today how can a person, who grabbed 450 acres of land from a business tycoon to facilitate him in saving billions of rupees, be called "Sadiq" and "Amin".

Musadik said the leaked audio of Imran Khan had affirmed that he could not be trusted with the state secrets. He severely damaged the country's foreign policy by dampening the relations with friendly countries.

He said Imran Khan blamed a foreign country for hatching a conspiracy to oust him from the power, and conversely, he went out for hiring services of the lobbyist -- with strong leanings for denuclearisation -- eventually for image building in that country .

The minister said Imran Khan was bent upon weakening the country economically and politically and his leaked audios were the living proof that he even manipulated the cipher to achieve his political motives and that too at the cost of national interests.

To a query, he said the action against Imran Khan would be initiated in accordance with the law and ruled out political victimization of opponents under the leadership of Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif.

Musadik also defended the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield apartment case and said the National Accountability Bureau failed to produce a single piece of evidence in the court of law.

He said the Almighty Allah was the best planner and the truth eventually came to fore, regardless whatever one conspired.

To another query, he said a comprehensive plan would be unveiled soon to make the country self-sufficient in energy in next three to four years. Innovative steps would also be taken to reduce the prices of gas and electricity, he added.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz promised to end load shedding and by 2018, it literally installed enough power plants which fulfilled the electricity demand in the country.

The minister said all-out efforts would be made to ensure gas supply to all the households during winter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Load Shedding Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Electricity Business Adolf Hitler Gas 2018 Muslim All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to ..

Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to continue without any break: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Div ..

Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Division

4 minutes ago
 Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis dee ..

Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis deepens

4 minutes ago
 Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Ne ..

Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Near Polish Border - Military

4 minutes ago
 President urges steps to bring street, out-of-scho ..

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

4 minutes ago
 RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 sh ..

RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 shops, three plazas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.