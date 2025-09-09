Open Menu

DPM Congratulates Yvette Cooper On Appointment As UK Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

DPM congratulates Yvette Cooper on appointment as UK Foreign Secretary

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday congratulated Yvette Cooper, Member of Parliament on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday congratulated Yvette Cooper, Member of Parliament on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary.

In a post on X, he said, "We look forward to deepening our historic ties and advancing cooperation in trade, security, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges for an enhanced strategic partnership."

Recent Stories

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

4 minutes ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

4 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

4 minutes ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

4 minutes ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

20 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

20 minutes ago
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

4 minutes ago
 Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punj ..

Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

36 seconds ago
 NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Muft ..

NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9

37 seconds ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’

39 seconds ago
 DPM congratulates Yvette Cooper on appointment as ..

DPM congratulates Yvette Cooper on appointment as UK Foreign Secretary

40 seconds ago
 KP Assembly calls for summoning of CCI meeting

KP Assembly calls for summoning of CCI meeting

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan