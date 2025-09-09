DPM congratulates Yvette Cooper on appointment as UK Foreign Secretary

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday congratulated Yvette Cooper, Member of Parliament on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday congratulated Yvette Cooper, Member of Parliament on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary.

In a post on X, he said, "We look forward to deepening our historic ties and advancing cooperation in trade, security, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges for an enhanced strategic partnership."