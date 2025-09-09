DPM Congratulates Yvette Cooper On Appointment As UK Foreign Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday congratulated Yvette Cooper, Member of Parliament on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary.
In a post on X, he said, "We look forward to deepening our historic ties and advancing cooperation in trade, security, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges for an enhanced strategic partnership."
