NA-150: Tribunal Dismisses Candidate's Appeal

Published January 08, 2024

NA-150: Tribunal dismisses candidate's appeal

An appellate tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abad Farooq against rejection of his nomination papers for provincial assembly constituency PP-150

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abad Farooq against rejection of his nomination papers for provincial assembly constituency PP-150.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal and upheld the decision of the returning officer.

The appellant's counsel argued before the tribunal that the returning officer concerned rejected the nomination papers of his client in violation of the election rules and requested to set aside the decision of the returning officer.

However, the complainants' counsel argued that the PTI leader concealed facts in his nomination papers and hid a vehicle registered on his name.

Meanwhile, the tribunal allowed Sardar Haroon Ahmad Ali to contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-133.

The tribunal allowed the appeal against rejection of nomination papers of Haroon Ahmad Ali and set aside the decision of the returning officer.

The appellant had submitted that the returning officer had rejected his nomination papers in violation of the law.

