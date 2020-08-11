UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body Approves "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020"

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

NA body approves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Tuesday approved "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020".

The meeting was chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The NA body considered the Bill titled "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020", clause by clause and recommended that the bill may be passed by the National Assembly with amendments.

Sher Akbar Khan, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel Asmatullah and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

11 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

11 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Looking Forward to Talk With Czech For ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.