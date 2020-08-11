NA Body Approves "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Tuesday approved "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020".

The meeting was chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The NA body considered the Bill titled "the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020", clause by clause and recommended that the bill may be passed by the National Assembly with amendments.

Sher Akbar Khan, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel Asmatullah and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meeting.