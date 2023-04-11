Close
NA Body Briefed On Pak-US Counter-terrorism Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense briefed the Committee on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation and mid-level defense dialogues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) The National Assembly Standing Committee at its meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday was told that two additional tracks have been added to Pak-US strategic dialogues, including Health and Climate Change.

Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar chaired the meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee stressed that counter-terrorism cooperation and defense dialogues should be negotiated with an aim to advance Pakistan's national interest as well promote regional stability.

The Committee was briefed about Pakistan's relationship with the US in the context of counter-terror cooperation and mentioned the Pak-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad last month as well as mid-level defense dialogue held in Washington.

The Committee members underlined the need to take Parliament into confidence on such important issues and Defence dialogues.

