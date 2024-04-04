Nafeesa Shah Pays Tribute To Zulifqar Ali Bhutto
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Central Information Secretary, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country 1973 constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industry, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.
Talking to APP on Thursday, she said that the great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden people and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, she added.
Nafeesa Shah said that Bhutto's philosophy still ruled the hearts of people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed in the footsteps of her father, she maintained.
