Open Menu

Nafeesa Shah Pays Tribute To Zulifqar Ali Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Nafeesa Shah pays tribute to Zulifqar Ali Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Central Information Secretary, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country 1973 constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industry, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said that the great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden people and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, she added.

Nafeesa Shah said that Bhutto's philosophy still ruled the hearts of people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed in the footsteps of her father, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Technology Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Agriculture Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

15 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

39 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan