National Assembly panel on Information will meet on Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting will hold its meeting on Thursday) to discuss the implementation status of Pakistan Film Policy 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting will hold its meeting on Thursday) to discuss the implementation status of Pakistan Film Policy 2018.

The meeting would be chaired by Mian Javed Latif.

Various agenda items would be discussed including the government bill "The Motion Picture( Amendment) Bill 2020"," Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill,2020" and ,"The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment Bill),2020".

The committee would be briefed on the irresponsible behavour of management of ptv for showing incomplete map of Pakistan in a programme on June 5 and 6,2020.

The meeting would also hold further discussion on the issue of kidnapping of senior journalist Matiullah Jan.

