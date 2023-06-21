UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Lauds Officers, Men For HADR Operations During Cyclone, Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of officers and men of Pakistan Navy for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of officers and men of Pakistan Navy for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year.

Addressing the course participants of National Security and War Course here at the National Defence University (NDU), the Naval Chief also paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence of the motherland.

He underscored the need for officers to remain abreast of major geopolitical developments and technological changes occurring across the world.

He emphasized that synergy remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force could achieve success in today's warfare single-handedly.

The Naval Chief highlighted that the Pakistan Navy with the active support of sister services was ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country today.

He appreciated efforts of NDU for providing the academic stimulus and honing the professional abilities of course participants.

National Defence University is the apex military training institute of Pakistan inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

Earlier on his arrival at the University, the Naval Chief was received by NDU President Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan.

