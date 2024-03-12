NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country.

The partnership underscored NAVTTC’s unwavering commitment to addressing youth employment needs, said a press release.

NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad emphasized the alliance's role in equipping youth with industry-relevant skills. IAP also agreed to conduct RPL assessments for their workers.

She said this proactive step towards certifying existing skills underlines a shared dedication to formalizing the capabilities of the industrial workforce, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to professional development.