Open Menu

NAVTTC, IAP Signs MoU To Boost Skill Training

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country.

The partnership underscored NAVTTC’s unwavering commitment to addressing youth employment needs, said a press release.

NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad emphasized the alliance's role in equipping youth with industry-relevant skills. IAP also agreed to conduct RPL assessments for their workers.

She said this proactive step towards certifying existing skills underlines a shared dedication to formalizing the capabilities of the industrial workforce, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to professional development.

Related Topics

Peshawar Alliance Roshan Packages Limited Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight

IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight

23 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

36 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

46 minutes ago
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

57 minutes ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

58 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

56 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

58 minutes ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

56 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hil ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan