NAVTTC, IAP Signs MoU To Boost Skill Training
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost demand-driven skills training in the country.
The partnership underscored NAVTTC’s unwavering commitment to addressing youth employment needs, said a press release.
NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad emphasized the alliance's role in equipping youth with industry-relevant skills. IAP also agreed to conduct RPL assessments for their workers.
She said this proactive step towards certifying existing skills underlines a shared dedication to formalizing the capabilities of the industrial workforce, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to professional development.
Recent Stories
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 262 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS57 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site58 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore56 minutes ago
-
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities56 minutes ago
-
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition56 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life56 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard1 hour ago
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas1 hour ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered1 hour ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC1 hour ago